Pudsey Bear kicked off the BBC Children in Need appeal in Huddersfield with a surprise visit to a school.

Delighted pupils and staff at Lepton C.E. Junior, Infant and Nursery School got to meet the big cuddly bear after being nominated for a visit by pupil Milo Hedley’s mum, Michelle, who works for Lloyds Bank.

Children in Need is the bank’s charity of the year for 2015 and 2016.

Lloyds is partnering with Children in Need to celebrate the Big Spotacular, which encourages children and teachers to dress up in spots, sell spotty cakes and goods, and take part in spotty themed challenges.

The visit by the giant mascot pre-empted the school’s fundraising efforts for this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal Night on Friday, November 18.

Puppy power inspired students to help raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Members of the Puppy Therapy group held a fundraising day at Greenhead College.

Their aim was to promote the work of Guide Dogs for the Blind and increase awareness of visual impairment.

Various exercises explored the sensory aspects of visual impairment, including dining in the dark.

Hero, a ‘student sized’ dog in a golden costume, encouraged students and staff, who wore bright hi-vis tops for the day, to contribute to the many money buckets available.

The star attraction was Iris, an 11-month-old black Labrador puppy who is nearing the end of her puppy training and soon be ready to progress to the advanced guide dog training school.

A total of £360 was raised during the successful day.

Project organiser Anna Shaw said: “We have worked closely with Guide Dogs for the Blind over the last half term.

“The students have benefited greatly from spending time with the dogs and learning about visual impairment, fundraising and the work that Guide Dogs do.

“We have a puppy room event planned so that even more of our students can experience the sense of wellbeing felt when spending time with these incredible dogs and their inspirational owners.”

A burns research unit has been given a massive £88,000 grant thanks to Huddersfield supporters.

The University of Bradford’s Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit (PSBRU) was nominated for the cash by Huddersfield members of the Oddfellows Friendly Society, a UK wide group which supports projects that improve people’s quality of life.

The money will pay for a three-year medical research project investigating hard to heal wounds and burns, as well as how the treatment of wounds for diabetics can be improved.

The Unit was founded following the fire disaster at Bradford City Football Club in 1985, in which 56 people lost their lives and 358 were injured.

The Huddersfield members found out about the unit’s work on the 30th anniversary of the tragic fire last year.

Oddfellows’ chairwoman Valerie Ashcroft said: “We’re delighted that our donation will be put to such good use and look forward to seeing the results in three years’ time.”

A marathon for most people is a terrifying prospect.

But for 53-year-old Dawn Humphrey 26 miles wasn’t enough.

That’s why she completed the 30-mile White Rose Ultra marathon, around Colne Valley, on November 6.

And her efforts raised £410 for Kirkwood Hospice in memory of her friend Anne Pennington who died of cancer earlier this year.

Dawn, from Marsden, played football for Kirklees Ladies for 20 years.

She was tired of getting hurt in tackles but wanted to stay fit so she took up distance running.

Dawn, who works at Sundaes ice cream parlour, Marsden, started with 10k runs, working up to the Manchester Marathon in 2012.

She completed the 26-miles in an impressive 3hr 59min before finishing the hard core ‘ultra’ in 7hr 14mins.

The mum-of-three said: “It was a hard hilly route. I walked up hills, hills and even more blooming hills.

“But for anyone attempting a first ultra I would recommend this one; the organisers were awesome standing out in all weathers.

“All the volunteers were amazing and the support you got round the course was brilliant...

“I am 53 so feel proud of myself doing my first ultra and raising a lot of money for such a good cause.

“You never know – the ultra 50-mile one might be next.”

A 12-hour fundraising marathon brought big rewards for five Huddersfield-based charities.

Vicki Davenport, director of Oakes-based logistics firm The Pink Link, organised the Pink October Ball, which was held from midday to midnight at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, when more than 280 people enjoyed food and entertainment, raffles and auctions for prizes donated by local firms.

The event raised more than £29,000 for good causes – with the main recipients each receiving a cheque for more than £5,000.

Receiving the cheque were Joyce Graham, of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary Breast Cancer Care Clinic; Julie Sheffield, of the Huddersfield Town Foundation; Kate Leadbeater, of Kirkwood Hospice; Sharon Ennis, of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice; and Sarah Dransfield, of Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust. A number of other charities will also receive smaller sums from the money raised on the day.

Sarah, who lost most of her right leg to cancer, gave a talk at the ball about how the Laura Crane Trust had helped her to cope.

It is the eighth 12-hour ball to be organised by Vicki and her team since 2001.

Said Vicki: “It was a great day and hugely well-supported. Almost everyone stayed for the whole event and I’d like to thank everyone who attended or donated prizes.”

Three friends have helped raise more than £2,000 for Kirkwood Hospice.

Christine Baldwin, Sue Smith and Claire Hambleton, all members of Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, recently formed Fund Girls 3 to raise funds for charities.

Christine said: “My father-in law, Colin Baldwin, who was the founder of Huddersfield Theatregoers Club over 30 years ago, had been cared for by the hospice for the last three weeks of his life, before he died on 1 January.

“It was during this time that I became aware that Kirkwood operates purely from donations and fundraising.”

After enjoying organising a tennis-themed fundraising event for Kirkwood in May, they thought they would like to organise similar events at different venues.

Christine added: “As such, we organised a charity lunch at Bertie’s, Elland. which 90 people attended including 88 ladies and two men!

“We also had an auction, one of the ‘items’ being Martyn Hambleton, Claire’s husband, who was offering four hours of gardening.

Martyn, who as well as being auctioned, dressed up as a security guard for our jewellery stall.

“The other gentleman in attendance was Barry Cooper, who is a member of the Theatregoers Club, had a great time being surrounded by ladies!”