Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five local arts organisations are getting a share of £157m of arts funding for Yorkshire.

The Arts Council England has announced the local organisations to get funding until 2022.

The Kirklees groups are:

- Hoot Creative Arts £160,664

- Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival £966,508

- Kirklees Theatre Trust £594,124

- Mikron Theatre Company £191,200

- West Yorkshire Print Workshop £217,464.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, just outside Kirklees, will get £5,250,584 until 2022.

Marsden-based Mikron has been added to the funding round for the first time, with £47,800.

WATCH: Town centre building has been transformed into flats with more grand plans unveiled

The unique arts charity takes professional theatre to the people by canal, river or road. They use a narrowboat to tour the country and have performed on riversides and allotments.

Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival Artistic Director, Graham McKenzie said: “2017 sees the 40th edition of hcmf and in this milestone year we’re especially grateful to have received the news that our core funding from ACE has been secured for the coming four years.

“At the heart of hcmf is a continuing determination to be forward-facing in everything that we do: striving to expand our audiences’ horizons by exploring new areas of creativity; providing life-changing inspiration and opportunities through our Learning & Participation programme; and working to build strong partnerships, not only with our funders and supporters, but also through world-wide artistic collaborations and co-commissions with artists, composers and other festivals.”

The Festival takes place from Friday 17 November to Sunday 26 November.

In Calderdale Square Chapel Trust gets £624,204; Northern Broadsides Theatre Company gets £1,021,148 and IOU Ltd gets £740,000.