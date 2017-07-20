Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's becoming increasingly difficult to find work as a young person, with companies desiring experience and qualifications more than ever, that first foray in to employment has never been harder.

With opportunities limited, most young adults find themselves working in the service sector, retail or high-volume call centres, rather than being afforded the chance to enter companies at the lowest rung and work themselves up, as had been the case in generations gone by.

Here then, is a little bit of help, and a point in the right direction, with six local roles we've found that could help you in that almighty battle that is the job search.

1: Army Apprenticeship - Army, United Kingdom

- Salary: +£18,000-per-annum

"Fix a tank. Build a bridge. Stop a cyber-attack. Whatever you want to do with you career, we’ve got a place for you.

"As an Apprentice in the British Army you'll build the kinds of bonds that you simply wouldn’t find in civilian life. You'll make friends for life and travel the world with them, all while earning a very competitive wage.

"We train thousands of people in roles ranging from IT to engineering to catering and healthcare. Whoever you are and whatever your ambitions, we can help you find where you belong."

2: Apprentice Chef - Miller & Carter, Mirfield

- Salary: £120.00-per-week

"Chef apprentices have the unique opportunity to develop their Hospitality skills and knowledge, throughout a 12 month structured training programme, whilst taking on an entry level, full time position, at Miller & Carter.

"As a Chef Apprentice, you're an essential cog to the running of the restaurant, pub or bar, so we are looking for applicants whom are passionate about working their way up within a professional kitchen and delivering the best possible customer-experience."

3: Advanced Hairdressing Apprenticeship - Carl Shaw, Wakefield

- Salary: +£18,000-per-annum

"We are looking for an individual who has a passion for Hairdressing, who is hard working, reliable and has good communication skills.

"At work you will be completing duties such as meeting and greeting clients, reception duties, general cleaning, shampooing and styling hair progressing on to blow-drying, colouring and cutting techniques.

"You will attend Mark Betts Hair Education College and complete in-salon training.

"Here you will complete all your Hairdressing theory and practical work also additional units such as ERR (Employment Rights and Responsibilities) and Functional Skills (if required)."

4: Sales Associate - Ernest Jones , Huddersfield

- Salary: Competitive

"What does it take to be a great Sales Associate? Our teams are made up of people with a real passion for quality customer service and for creating amazing customer experiences; people who work hard to develop outstanding product knowledge and real jewellery expertise that they can share with our customers.

"As a committed and dedicated member of the team, you'll play a key role in helping the store to maintain performance and meet sales targets. As new products are introduced in store, you will build your knowledge to ensure that you can deal with every type of customer enquiry."

5: Team Member - Mecca Bingo , Huddersfield

- Salary: Competitive + Benefits

"Supporting and contributing to the effective operation of the business as a member of the unit team.Ensuring that the highest level of customer service and satisfaction are achieved.



"Careers at Mecca combine the latest gaming technology, unbridled customer service and more fun that should really be allowed in the workplace. Open your eyes to a fantastically rewarding type of job where leisure time and work blend into one.



"We actively encourage transitioning between roles, disciplines and brands to ensure our employees develop their careers in the most fulfilling way possible."

6: Events Security Stewards - G4S Events, Huddersfield

- Salary: £7.50-£.7.80 per-hour

"Are you looking for a little bit of excitement and a change from your usual routine?

"Do you like sporting events, horse racing, festivals and music concerts?

"Are you an outgoing 'people person' who enjoys the buzz of live events?

"If you answered yes to the above, G4S Events would like to invite you to apply to be an Event Security Steward to work at Huddersfield Town FC, Headingley Stadium, Leeds Utd FC and some of the most prestigious events in and across the UK.

"These exciting opportunities could see you working at large scale events which include the British Summertime Festival, International Cricket matches, the golf Open Championship, other cricket, football and rugby matches, as well as countless others."