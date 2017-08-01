Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire police have linked SIXTEEN deaths to a drug which is 100 times more potent than heroin.

Police fear that dealers are deliberately contaminating Class A drugs with the substances Fentanyl and Carfentanyl, with potentially deadly consequences.

And they have said it is being sourced on the ‘dark web’.

West Yorkshire Detective Superintendent, Pat Twigg, told a press conference: “We are keen to stress the threat is mainly limited to the drug using community.

"Whilst these chemicals are really potent we are seeing it is people who are using heroin who are seeking this drug out that are most at risk.

“But obviously we are concerned that if it falls into the wrong hands it could pose a danger to the wider public.”

West Yorkshire Police has reviewed 109 drug related deaths since November last year and found 16 deaths were linked to the drug Fentanyl, which is usually used as anaesthesia during medical procedures.

A further 50 deaths are awaiting examination.

Now, frontline police officers and paramedics will be specifically made aware of the dangers the new ‘super strength heroin’ poses.

Det Supt Twigg continued: “We are keen to work with colleagues in other services to make sure everyone is aware of this drug and the impact it can have.

"We are making sure paramedics in particular have a supply of a drug which is an antidote and we are looking at whether we can train front-line police in delivering those antidotes to widen the availability of it.

“There’s always a worry that people are accessing things off the ‘dark web’ and trying things for the first time in the privacy of their own home, however, we have seen the majority of cases the substances are being sourced and then re-sold further to the drug-using community.

“We are keeping an open mind about who is potentially using this drug.”

Police are confident the next few months will see the first prosecutions for supply of Fentanyl in the courts, sending a clear message to those involved in the production and supply.

Det Supt Twigg added: “We have a number of operations running and several people throughout the region have been charged and they are going through the courts at the moment.

“Sadly though, we feel this is a drug that is here to stay, because whilst we will do everything we can to stem the flow of this and the supply to communities, because of it’s availability on the dark web it’s something that’s very difficult to control.

“I would urge anyone who has information about how Fentanyl is being supplied to contact West Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone who has information about the distribution of illegal Class A drugs can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 and alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.