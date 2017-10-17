Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A skinny couple armed with a hammer targeted a woman for her handbag in a shopping centre.

Police feel sure people must have seen the mugging and have urged them to come forward.

The robbers struck outside the Poundland store in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre between 3pm and 3.30pm last Wednesday (October 11).

The victim felt a pull on her handbag and when she turned round saw a woman trying to steal from it.

The 21-year-old victim tried to flee but was then confronted by a man who threatened her with a hammer and demanded her phone. The man then took her bag and escaped with it.

Det Con Jordan Bower from Kirklees CID, said: “This was clearly a very frightening experience for the victim and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the robbery or who saw a man and woman fitting this description in shopping centre shortly before or after the offence took place.”

The woman robber is aged about 20, 5ft 5ins tall and skinny with dark brown shoulder length hair. She was wearing a dark green jacket.

Her accomplice is a man aged about 30, 5ft 9ins tall, thin and clean shaven with dark short hair. He was wearing a tracksuit and carried the hammer.

Anyone who has information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170472098.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.