Rivals to Sky have reacted to the TV giant launching new sport channels with their own flash sales to entice customers.

Sky revealed 10 new sport channels last month with customers able to pick and choose which ones they want from £18 per month.

BT has responded by offering existing customers its BT Sport channels free for 12 months to stop fans switching to Sky.

The package includes BT’s 4K UHD channels as well as Champions League and Europa League football.

The deal also includes Premier League - which is likely to include some Huddersfield Town matches although they have only announced their schedule for August so far - and FA Cup games as well as the Ashes series in Australia.

Talk Talk has responded with an offer for existing customers to add Sky Sports for just £8.50 a month for 18 months.

The deal comes with no contract and can be cancelled at any time but does not include Sky Sports News or Sky Sports Mix, or the HD channels.

Why is there a price war?

Premier League football begins this weekend and broadcasters are increasingly under pressure to secure subscriptions.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have the rights to Premier League games but streaming services such as Kodi means many have moved away from traditional methods of watching.

New streaming services from the likes of Amazon and iFollow, which has a deal with the Football League to show matches abroad, are also putting the traditional broadcasters under pressure.

Pay-per-game services such as NowTV that allow access to Sky Sports for £6.99 per game have also increased the options available to fans.

Last month Sky launched ten new channels to offer fans a better choice. Football will get two channels, there will be individual channels for both cricket and golf while a further new channel called Sky Sports Arena will show other sports such as rugby and tennis.

At present, new subscribers have to pay £49.50 for the cheapest sports package whereas the cheapest new package will be £18 - although the entire Sky Sports bundle will be considerably more costly.