Sky Sports have unveiled their new look - and it means there will be a dedicated channel for Huddersfield Town’s first season back in the top flight.

So if you want to watch all Town’s televised Sky matches it could cost you as little as £18 on top of your basic package.

The TV broadcaster today confirmed the new packages con offer with savings for those who buy bundles tailored for individual sports.

There will be 10 individual channels from July 18 at no further cost with the price to remain at £27.50 for at least the next 12 months.

And there will be two football channels - one dedicated to the Premier League and one to cover the rest of football.

There will also be dedicated channels for cricket, golf and Formula 1.

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena will offer coverage from other sports including rugby union, rugby league, boxing, netball and darts.

Sky Sports Main Event will be the broadcaster’s home for all the major sporting occasions with Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix being retained for all customers.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers will receive the additional channels automatically.

Customers will be able to subscribe to individual packages for a reduced price. One channel pack will cost £18, two will cost £22 and three will cost £26.

Barney Francis, Managing Director of Sky Sports said: “We’re dedicating channels to some of our biggest sports, launching a new way to watch the best live action and offering even better digital products too.

“Sky Sports is giving customers even more choice and channels at the same price for another 12 months, while opening up new ways for sports fans to join.

“If you love Premier League, you can enjoy it for as little as 60p a day or you can have the full Sky Sports package for less than £1.”

Click here to sign up or change your deal if you're an existing customer.