Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling will be in Huddersfield later today – and hopes to meet Felix the station cat.

The former Countdown host is halfway through his March For Men walking challenge, hiking from Exeter to Newcastle via hometown football clubs as he walks 15 marathons in as many days.

Jeff is trying to raise £500,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, and is today walking from Burnley to Huddersfield.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He is expected to arrive at Huddersfield Railway Station just before 6pm and plans to meet Felix, the station’s senior pest controller – assuming she’s in the mood!

After his hoped for audience with Felix he’ll head off to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jeff’s walk is scheduled to take in 40 football clubs, including Huddersfield Town , and finishes at St James’ Park on Friday. He has been joined by an army of volunteers also walking to raise cash for the cause.

He said: “You’ve not just got to battle with the body, but the mind as well.

“You tell yourself you’re not really feeling the pain at all and that you’ll get up the next day to do it again, no matter what your body tells you.”

To find out more or sponsor Jeff, click here www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/prostatecancer/jeffsmarchformen) .