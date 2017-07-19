Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Colne Valley surgery that was threatened with a 44% budget cut and feared closure will stay open.

But Slaithwaite Health Centre will still face a 20% budget cut.

GP partners at Slaithwaite Health Centre and Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) compromised to reach an agreement over funding.

The health centre was one of 22 out of 38 practices on Personal Medical Services (PMS) contracts in Huddersfield to be threatened with cuts in 2015.

Patients from the health centre mounted a vigorous campaign to keep it open.

Now it has been revealed that there will still be funding cuts of around 20%, spread over the next the three years, but the partners felt these were more manageable than the earlier proposals.

And there will be no staff redundancies.

Dr Paul Wilding, a GP partner at the health centre, said: “We are greatly relieved that this has been finally resolved and would like to thank the LMC and CCG for their input.

“We would also like to thank and acknowledge our patients and the wider community who have campaigned so effectively to support us.”

Slawit Health Centre SOS held a meeting, which around 40 people attended, at Slaithwaite Civic Hall on July 15 to celebrate.

The victory was welcomed by newly-elected MP Thelma Walker.