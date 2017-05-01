Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Colne Valley man is laying claim to a record that hits the heights.

Slaithwaite pensioner Martin Richardson reckons he’s the first Yorkshire person to climb or “bag” every hill within the pre-1974 boundaries of the three Ridings of Yorkshire.

Martin, 66, who recalls his first hill climb as a young boy being “dragged” up Ilkley Moor by his parents, made his 365th ascent by scaling the 301-metre Birk Nab, north of Helmsley on the North Yorkshire Moors.

Martin said: “I have used the definition of a hill as any natural summit with a drop/prominence of 30 metres – known as a Tump – as listed in the Database of British and Irish Hills. A few were bagged by walking on roadside pavements while others required a whole day out with walking boots, rucksack, waterproofs and map and compass in blustery, stormy weather.

“Many of the hills are easily accessible by public footpaths. On others I had to battle through heather, peat-bog, closely planted trees, barbed wire fences or limestone clints and grykes.”

Martin added: “I think there are currently around 365 hills that meet the definition. It is difficult to be exact as several hills straddled the border. Wherever there is any ambiguity I have made a point of climbing all the hills a kilometre or so beyond the border.”

Martin said his hobby developed in the 1970s when he began visiting the Lake District and later Scotland.

Since retiring from his job with the training and development team at Kirklees Council he embarks on what he calls ‘bus pass days’ where the aim is to get there and back within a day and bag a new hill.

He said: “It’s good exercise, it gets you out of the house and it involves so many things. One minute you are thinking about sheep farming, the next it’s industrial archaeology, geology or geography.”

So has he conquered all Yorkshire’s hills by bagging Birk Nab? Martin concedes: “Chances are it will not be the last as there are people we call ‘tamperers’ who spend their spare time looking for evidence of new hills that fit the definition. Two near Selby have been added to the list. Naturally, I have already done them.”

Martin aims to stay upwardly mobile.

“I already spend much of my time travelling around in my motorhome climbing hills in the rest of Britain and on the European mainland,” he said. “There are plenty of lists and lots of new hills to keep me going.”