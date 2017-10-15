Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Russian romanticism was unleashed at Huddersfield Town Hall when Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra’s latest concert under the baton of Benjamin Ellin featured two prime examples – the piano concerto No 1 of Rachmaninov and the Scheherazade suite by Rimsky Korsakov, writes William Marshall.

The piano soloist was the Finnish-born Julia Wallin – the concert had opened with her compatriot Sibelius’s Karelia Suite – and in her cadenza at the conclusion of the first movement of the Rachmaninov she displayed all the technical panache required for this repertoire. But it is when the music turns introspective in these big, keyboard-pounding concertos that soloists can best display their inner musicianship and sure enough the slow central movement was the most absorbing of the three.

The balance between piano and orchestra was well judged in this movement which was like a swelling musical seascape and it was here – as much as in the flashier outer movements – that the soloist earned the enthusiastic applause she received from the audience.

There is no doubt that the ranks of the Slaithwaite Phil includes some first-rate exponents of their instruments, always able to acquit themselves well when a score calls for a solo passage. For example, in the concert opener – the Sibelius – there was a beautifully-taken cor anglais solo.

And the final work of the night, Scheherazade, offers any number of challenging opportunities to brass and woodwind players. They include bassoon and oboe – so good in the main theme of the Wandering Prince movement.

But Rimsky-Korsakov ensured that the main spotlight falls on a solo violinist because he effectively casts the instrument as the voice of Scheherazade as she prepares to spin another yarn that will blunt the Sultan’s axe for the latest of what will turn out to be 1001 nights of tale telling.

Orchestra leader Michele Northam acquitted herself very well and atmospherically in her unaccompanied passages, which included some well executed and presumably quite tricky double-stopping.

Slaithwaite Phil as a whole rose well to the demands of a composition which is one of the most melodic and colourful in the repertoire and yet makes plenty of technical demands from rapid passagework to big dynamic contrasts.