The devastated father of a talented young rugby player who died aged 12 has written a moving tribute to his son on Facebook.

Dave Beal, a father-of-three from Birkby, signed off with the poignant phrase “sleep well little mate – Dad.”

Mr Beal posted on Facebook after rumours about how Daniel lost his life began circulating on social media.

He was a popular pupil at The Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax where staff remembered him fondly for his “cheeky sense of humour.”

However, tragedy struck last Tuesday night when police were called to the family home in Elmfield Road just after 9pm.

Officers attended and Daniel was taken to hospital. Sadly, medics were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead the next day.

Today, (Mon), police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

An inquest into Daniel’s death is due to be opened and adjourned at Bradford Coroner’s Court later this week for full enquiries to be carried out.

Mr Beal posted a public message on Facebook saying: “Was hoping never to have to post anything like this and still would like to have held it back a while.

“So for anyone who still hasn’t heard I can confirm that our beautiful, wise, witty, clever, talented and occasionally smelly son Daniel has died at the age of 12, in what looks very much like a freak accident.

“There have been rumours on various platforms that Dan was depressed and unhappy and took his own life.

“As there is to be an inquest to establish the facts such speculation is both unhelpful and irresponsible and we ask all, especially parents of Dan’s peers, to monitor social media activity and help us stop these rumours which are quite hurtful to Dan’s loved ones."

He continued: “In any case there is no indication that Danny died as a result of anything but a tragic accident and everyone who knows him has told us how happy he always was.

“We will love and remember Danny always; a good student, capable sportsman, highly promising rugby player and a warm and affectionate son and brother whose antics and sayings kept us in stitches.

“The love and support we’ve had from all our friends and the genuine affection and respect shown for Daniel in his school community, are a comfort at this horrific time.

“Farewell, Danny – I know you’re up there now in Valhalla with a rugby ball in one hand and a sneaky beer in the other.

“I’ll always love and cherish your memory and will fight to leave the world a legacy you’d be proud of. Sleep well little mate – Dad. xxxx.”