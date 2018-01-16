The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The snow has returned - and it has left motorists struggling to cope on the roads.

The Met Office issued three days of weather warnings yesterday with snow showers starting in Huddersfield last night.

It hasn’t been as bad as December 29 - but it’s still managed to cause a few crashes.

Several roads were closed or blocked off, including Woodhead Pass where there were a number of minor crashes.

(Image: UGC)

Motorists also struggled on Wakefield Road between Lepton and Waterloo with many having to abandon their journey.

A pensioner miraculously walked away shaken but unhurt after a horror crash on Holmfirth Road in the Holme Valley. Witnesses told how the car spun out of control before overturning and landing on its roof.

One of the first people on the scene said: “The driver was an elderly gentleman and he was in shock, but seemed physically OK.

“I set off towards Holmfirth and came across a truck that was stuck but managed to pull it to the top of the hill with my Land Rover.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Several other roads were closed or blocked off, including Woodhead Pass where there were a number of minor crashes.

Kirklees Council’s gritters gritted the roads at 7pm last night (MON), 5am and 3pm today and will grit again at 5am tomorrow.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Sharp differences across Yorkshire today with plenty of cloud and heavy snow showers over the Pennines, but very little currently east of Pennines with most of the east of region enjoying a cold, sunny day.”

(Image: Updesh Singh Dosanjh)

Areas of Huddersfield were affected at varying times, with snow falling and leaving a light dusting in Bradley shortly before midday today.

Throughout the afternoon, it continued to fall before melting on the ground and leaving higher up objects such as cars covered.

The Met Office predicts sleet showers until 7pm when temperatures will drop to 0° and the snow will fall heavily for a couple of hours. Overnight will see the snow falling at varying levels.

Around 11am tomorrow, temperatures will rise to 3° and the snowfall is due to end but strong winds may affect travel and result in power cuts.

A warning for ice is in place until late on Wednesday.

Thursday will also see strong winds.