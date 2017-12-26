Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A soccer-mad teenager who faced the daunting challenge of living half way round the world has won a national player of the year award in the United States.

Katie Lockwood, of Dalton, was only 18 when she won a scholarship to play college soccer at Eastern Florida State College.

Despite feeling somewhat overawed when she first arrived the former Huddersfield New College student started 23 of her 25 games as a Titan.

And she was delighted to be awarded the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College National Player of the Year.

Katie helped lead the team to national championship tournament success.

Her proud mum Caroline said: “I am very proud of her. She has played football from the age of five and from the age of 12 she has wanted to go to America. It is a dream come true and she has absolutely adored it.”

Eastern Florida State College women’s soccer coach Jeff Carr said: “Katie has had a tremendous season and is one of the reasons we finished third at the national championship tournament.

“She is very deserving of this award. She works hard every day and has a passion for the game. I am so happy for her and our program.”

Katie, a midfielder, said: “It was a bit overwhelming at first but I soon settled down. It was quite easy because living with the team they became like my family.

“And the amount of money that gets put into the women’s game over there is just crazy. The facilities are brilliant and I was determined to do well though the heat took a bit of getting used to.

“I go back on January 10 for another two-and-a-half years and then I will graduate in sports business management and hopefully I will carry on playing. Being a professional would be amazing but we will have to wait and see.”

Katie says she brought a “leadership quality” to the team and as a midfield dynamo she is a key figure in controlling the tempo of the matches.

Of the award she added: “I can’t believe it really. It means a lot. I worked hard over the summer to really get fit and ready for the season because I knew it was going to be a big season for us.

“The team helped me a lot. I could not have done it without them and the coaches. The amount of time they spent to help me get better is crazy.”