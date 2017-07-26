Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greggs is set to open a new store in Kirklees – but it’s not a drive-thru.

Work is well under way on the new outlet at Fountain Court Retail Park in Huddersfield Road, Liversedge.

Property agents for the development quashed frenzied Facebook speculation that the new Greggs store would be a drive-thru.

However, the new bakery, occupying a 1,200sq ft unit at the retail park, will have car parking and outdoor seating and will sell all those Greggs favourites, including steak bakes, sausage rolls, pizza slices, cinnamon buns and vanilla slices as well as sandwiches, hot and cold drinks and healthy options.

Alec Michael, of property agents Michael Steel & Co, said construction was well underway with fitting out due to begin in the next few weeks. The outlet is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

(Image: Greggs)

Fountain Court is already home to anchor tenant Sainsbury’s and has generated interest from other retailers.

Mr Michael said the agency was in discussions with a number of potential occupiers for a 2,000sq ft unit next door to Greggs and in “serious negotiations” with a national coffee chain on a fourth unit, measuring 3,200sq ft.

Mr Michael said landlord Wharfedale Property Co had been “brave enough” to undertake the speculative development despite uncertainty in the construction sector.

Greggs already several shops in Huddersfield and in Brighouse, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton. The firm opened its first and only drive-thru at Irlam, Greater Manchester, last month (June).