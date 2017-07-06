Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ordered a gold bracelet worth £3,700 from his mother’s Littlewoods catalogue and then sold it leaving her struggling to make the repayments.

The fraud occurred just days after Jonathan Mitchell was released from prison - for burgling his mum.

She invited the 26-year-old back into her home following his release from custody, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Mitchell claimed that he’d never received the bracelet but the fraud was discovered after his mum found crumpled evidence of the delivery hidden behind a wardrobe.

He narrowly escaped prison after a district judge admitted that he should be jailed but was reluctant to disrupt the progress that he had made since his release.

And Mitchell’s mum was left out of pocket as he will have to pay back just £700, a fraction of the bracelet’s value.

Mitchell, of Woodsome Drive in Mirfield, had denied fraud but was found guilty following a trial.

Prosecutor Robert Campbell said that the offence occurred on July 26 last year days after Mitchell’s release from a two-a-half year prison sentence for theft and two burglaries.

One of these was committed against his mum but she still invited him to stay with her. She gave him permission to order something from her Littlewoods catalogue and he said he would pay her back.

Mr Campbell said: “She gave him the authority to purchase a gold bracelet but had no idea that it would be as expensive as it was at £3,700.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Then she was taken to hospital ill, the bracelet arrived but her son contacted her to say that it hadn’t.

“When she returned from her hospital her son had gone and she found evidence behind the wardrobe of the delivery.

“She has difficulties reading so she took the screwed up envelope to a neighbour who confirmed this.”

Mitchell sold the bracelet for £700, forcing his mum to repay the weekly instalments to the catalogue company herself because she authorised the purchase in the first place.

He claimed that he was going to pay her back but lost his job, but magistrates believed he intended to defraud her from the outset.

District Judge Michael Fanning admitted that he should send Mitchell back to prison and told him: “She was the victim of burglary and theft and it’s a huge loss financially. For this you should receive an immediate sentence of 36 weeks but the maximum I could give you here is 26 weeks.

“But I’m satisfied that this would destroy the progress you’ve made.”

Mitchell was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, suspended for a year. He must pay £700 of compensation to his mum out of his benefits.

When Mitchell apologised to the court for his actions, Judge Fanning replied: “I think your mum would like to hear that.”