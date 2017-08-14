The video will start in 8 Cancel

A darts competition has been held to raise funds in memory of much-loved father-of-two Javeed Ghaffar.

Mr Ghaffar, 51, died in an industrial accident at the premises of Golcar firm IFG Drake in March.

Now family and friends of the Newsome man and local league darts player have staged a darts tournament on Saturday to raise hundreds of pounds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley.

Mr Ghaffar’s son Cameron and well-known darts professional James Wilson were among those taking part in the day-long event held at the Lockwood pub, Woodhead Road, Lockwood.

Cameron won his first round match before falling in the second round of the competition, which was eventually won by county-class player Peter Jacques, who received a trophy named in Mr Ghaffar’s honour and prize money of £400.

More than 40 people took part in the knock-out competition which was organised by Matthew Poulter, the son of pub landlady Debbie Poulter. It was also attended by other members of Mr Ghaffar’s family.

Matthew said: “A few of us were talking at the funeral that we would like to do something to keep his memory alive. I proposed the idea of a darts tournament to his family, they agreed and it snowballed from there.”

He said: “It was a good day. We had a raffle to raise money for Forget Me Not which raised £220 with more donations to come.”

Mr Ghaffar was killed after being dragged into a machine on the night shift at Drake’s in Victoria Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police and the Health and Safety Executive launched a joint investigation.

Tributes were paid by his dart-playing friends who hailed him as an “absolute gentleman” who would be “sorely missed.”