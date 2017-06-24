Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The spa pool at Huddersfield Leisure Centre has closed and may never re-open.

The pool, commonly referred to as a hot tub or Jacuzzi, has been closed to the public since late last year.

The leisure centre, said to cost around £36m, opened in May 2015, meaning the pool was in use for less than two years.

Now, Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), the charitable trust that manages the leisure centre on behalf of the council, have said they are exploring other ‘options’ for the empty pool.

A spokesperson for KAL said: “KAL can confirm that the spa pool is not currently open for the public to use and we have no date of when it will re-open.

“KAL will be exploring potential long-term options for the facility over the coming months.”