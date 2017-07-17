The video will start in 8 Cancel

A ‘Spanish Plume’ has brought the hot weather back to Huddersfield - but it could end with thunderstorms by midweek.

An area of high pressure coming from the continent will send the mercury soaring across the country.

In Huddersfield, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny and warm with temperatures of up to 25C.

But the hot weather could bring a risk of thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail to the area.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Monday will be a dry day and very warm day with light breezes. Perhaps a little patchy cloud around this morning, but largely unbroken sunshine developing into the afternoon.”

They said the maximum temperature could be 25C with overnight temperatures of 14C and very similar weather on Tuesday, although there will be more hazy cloud in the afternoon.

The spokesman said Wednesday will see early thundery showers with the risk of further thunderstorms throughout the day resulting in fresher weather on Thursday and Friday.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens tweeted that the temperatures hit 47C in Spain and the plume is heading this way but confirmed it could result in thunderstorms around dawn on Wednesday.

He said the storms will bring fresher weather but should see warmer temperatures return by the weekend.