It’s all ready for the big day.

The new Lidl Store at Mirfield opens its doors at 8am on Thursday with a selection of special offers for shoppers.

During the first week of trading, customers will be able to enjoy savings of up to £40 on selected non-food products during the opening week, including an ice cream maker, a deep fat fryer, a food processor and blender, a single mattress, a sewing machine and tools including a file belt sander, an angle grinder and a table saw.

The new store replaces an existing supermarket on the same road. That store is to be demolished following the opening of the new Lidl and the land used for housing.

And it means longer opening hours – 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday instead of 8am to 8pm at the old store and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

The new store, which has created an extra 20 jobs, features a fully-glazed facade, LED lighting, almost 1800sq metres of sales space, an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and parking for both cars and bicycles.

Two-thirds of products on sale will be British – ranging from fruit and vegetables to premium wines.