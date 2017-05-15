Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the horrific mangled wreck of a Mercedes after it smashed into a telegraph pole before the driver fled.

Police and firefighters were called to Netheroyd Hill Road, Fixby , at just before 8.30pm on Sunday.

Officers closed the road near St Hilda’s Church and phone engineers were called to remove the demolished pole.

Susannah Hardcastle, 91, who lives just across the road, said: “I heard a bang, it was like thunder. I went to have a look out of the window.

“He had knocked the telegraph pole down as well as the commemorative seat erected in honour of the man who built some bungalows.”

A middle-aged woman, who did not want to be named, said: “At 8.10pm my husband and I heard a loud bang. We took a look and the motorist had just managed to miss the bus stop. He was holding his stomach when he got out of the car and ran off down a lane.

“The road was impassable for over an hour as BT engineers cleared up the mess. He must have been travelling at some speed and misjudged the corner. It’s a 30mph speed limit.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended reports of a vehicle colliding with a lamppost of Sunday 14 May at 8.29pm on Netheroyd Hill Road.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

"The vehicle was recovered."