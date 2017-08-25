The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It sounds like something out of a horror film but spiders so large they're setting off burglar alarms have been getting into people's homes.

With spider season well underway these feared (but harmless) creepy crawlies have been coming into people's homes to mate - or to keep warm as temperatures fall.

Last week we reported how Lockwood pub landlady Sam Watt was woken by her dog who had freaked out after spotting a three-inch spider on her owner's bedroom wall.

But just across the Pennines in Heywood, near Rochdale, Andrew Taylor and his family were equally startled when several large spiders set off their burglar alarm.

Following a series of burglaries in the area Andrew leapt out of bed expecting to find human intruders in his house, reports the Manchester Evening News .

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

But it wasn’t just one hairy-legged creepy crawlie, it was several.

Thankfully, his wife managed to safely evict them from the house, which he says has since been ‘spiderproofed’ with peppermint spray.

Globally, there are more than 35,000 different species of spiders, yet only around 650 of these are found in the UK.

Some people suffer from arachnophobia, which is an extreme fear of spiders that can cause them to sweat, cry, and even have a panic attack.

But despite their often unnerving appearance, they do actually help us, protecting our homes and gardens by keeping them pest free.

However, we realise many people would still prefer not to share a room with them, so here’s some tips from the professionals on how to keep the spiders away.

How to keep spiders out...

Pest control experts Rentokil provides the following advice on its website:

1) Vacuum regularly, high and low - particularly sheltered spots such as beneath worktops, backs of cupboards or under/behind large furniture.

2) Remove noticeable webs - on a regular basis.

3) Fill in gaps - in walls, around pipework and under doors to deter entry.

4) Remove sheltering sites - like firewood piles, garden bags, compost piles and general clutter from near your property.

5) Deter all insects - use lighting in a way that is less attractive to the insects (flies) that spiders feed on.

Then of course there are the other options, such as using conkers or horse chestnuts to deter spiders.

It’s believed that they give off some form of chemical that repels the eight-legged creatures, so it’s worth popping a few in the corners of the room just incase.

Peppermint oil, tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil is another suggestion.

Simply mix 15-20 drops with water in a standard spray bottle, then spray down the corners, cracks and entrances to your home.

Again it’s thought that spiders hate the smell and will run away from it.