The splash park at Huddersfield Leisure Centre has re-opened after a serious incident in which a child had to be given CPR.

Eyewitnesses said a three-year-old girl was pulled from the water and given resuscitation treatment at the poolside yesterday.

The child, whose condition was said to be “not life-threatening”, was then taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital at Halifax.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said: “KAL clearly takes incidents, such as the one that occurred at Huddersfield Leisure Centre yesterday, very seriously and are pleased with the professionalism our team demonstrated, which has also been recognised by customers that witnessed this first hand.

“Thankfully such incidents are very rare within KAL managed sites, where the safety of our customers and staff is paramount.

“KAL cannot comment any further regarding the member of the public involved.”

Police had been called to the centre shortly after noon, but today confirmed that the incident was no longer being treated as a police matter.