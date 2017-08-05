The video will start in 8 Cancel

SpongeBob Squarepants joined Greenpeace campaigners in Huddersfield today to protest over drilling near the Amazon Reef.

The much loved yellow cartoon character, who lives at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, presented a petition to Salendine Nook BP garage protesting against BP's drilling plans.

Greenpeace say the plans are dangerous and will put sea sponges, corals and possibly undiscovered species at risk.

Activist Jeff Rice said: "SpongeBob and Huddersfield Greenpeace have been asking local people to write postcards to BP’s CEO, Bob Dudley, imploring him and BP to act responsibly and cancel their plans to drill.

"Scientists have only explored 5% of this unique reef, which may be home to animals and plants new to science. But before the reef can even be fully explored and documented, BP want to drill for oil nearby.

"BP’s drilling puts this unique and largely unexplored reef under threat of an oil spill. This could cause irreparable damage to the reef, and also harm the world’s longest stretch of mangrove forest on the local coastline.

“The people of Huddersfield have delivered a clear message to BP, and called on them not to risk yet another disastrous oil spill, which could destroy this incredible, unique reef.”