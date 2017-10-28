Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By day it looks like the perfect place to enjoy a quiet pint with only the sound of children playing in the beer garden to distract you - but at night only the fearless sleep undisturbed.

The Fleece Inn on Westgate in Elland has a well-deserved reputation for ghostly, not to say, lurid goings-on and tonight (Sat) TV viewers can judge for themselves when the centuries-old pub is featured in Halloween episodes of TV’s Most Haunted.

It is regularly described as one of the most haunted pubs in West Yorkshire by family history resource Ancestry.

In one of the pub’s most grisly episodes a fight between a traveller and a local conman in the late 19th century reputedly saw one of the men bleed to death on its staircase.

Legend has it that despite numerous attempts, nothing could remove the bloody stain and it became a prominent feature in the pub.

The grounds of the pub which dates back to at least 1610 are also said to be home to Old Leathery Coit — a headless ghost in a battered leather coat that takes up a seat on a carriage pulled by headless horses.

Landlady Christine Watson, said: “Episode 2 of Yvette Fielding and Karl Beattie’s Most Haunted series 20 starts tomorrow.

“The programme airs on the Really channel at 10pm on Saturday.

“You will see some really spooky phenomena caught on film, including a flying chair, two flying glasses, taps turning on by themselves, rattling crockery and a table turning upside side and sliding across the floor.

And Yvette says on a TV preview: “If the building could talk what stories it could tell!”