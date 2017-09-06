The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed and another threatened with a knife and assaulted.

One teenager was threatened with a blade and attacked in Gillroyd Lane and half an hour later another teenager was reportedly stabbed in nearby Hazel Grove.

An eyewitness said the attacker was in school uniform when he jumped from a car and stabbed the victim. It is thought he could have been stabbed up to three times and was seen holding his stomach.

Mike Shaw, who lives near the scene, called the Examiner to say he had heard police cars and a helicopter about 3pm - around the time pupils would have been leaving Colne Valley High School.

He added: “It’s not the sort of thing you would expect to happen in a nice residential area like this.

“I am very surprised (someone has been stabbed) because we don’t usually have any trouble here apart from the odd minor burglary.”

Emergency services were called to Gillroyd Lane at 3.10pm to reports of a teenager having been threatened with a knife and assaulted.

Police said it was not yet known if the victim had been injured.

Then at 3.40pm police were called to reports of a teenager being stabbed in Hazel Grove.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed nearby but it is not known if it was needed.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”

Det Insp Anna Buchanan, of Kirklees CID, said: “These two incidents obviously happened close to one another and we are investigating whether they are linked.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed either incident to call police.”