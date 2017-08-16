Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed more details about a suspected stabbing which closed Dewsbury Railway Station on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the station shortly before 4pm, following a report of a man with serious injuries.

The man was found near the ramp which leads out of the back of the station towards Eightlands.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is now believed that the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted with a knife at a property on Healey Lane in Batley , and then made his way to the station.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not as serious as first thought. He has since been discharged.”

Two men arrested on Tuesday afternoon have since been released.

Officers from Kirklees Safeguarding Unit are continuing their enquiries into what is believed to be an “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Safeguarding via 101 quoting 1147 of August 15.

The station was closed for about 45 minutes while police reviewed CCTV footage and found that the attack did not happen at the station.