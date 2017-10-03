Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a children’s day nursery have told how they saw a three-car smash which happened just yards from children walking to school.

Six people – including four children – were taken to hospital after the school-run crash outside All Saints Catholic College in Bradley Road, Bradley, on Tuesday morning.

Staff at Bradley Bar Private Day Nursery, which is right next to the school, rushed to help after hearing a loud bang outside.

Karla Harrison said she was crossing the road when it happened.

“I heard the bang as one car went into another. It had been coming up Bradley Road and was trying to turn around when it crashed into a car pulling into the school with children inside, and was pushed into a black car behind.

“It was the sound which was so loud which shocked me. I looked round and saw smoke and children running up the road.”

Karla and colleague Vikki Robinson then helped police officers direct traffic as the road was briefly closed.

Vikki said: “Something needs to be done about this road. Drivers don’t realise it’s actually a 30mph zone with lots of children about. There have been accidents here before.

“Obviously as a nursery on a busy main road we are concerned and will be supporting any move to put in more speed restrictions.”

No-one was believed to be seriously hurt but all six people were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary “as a precaution.”

Watch commander Andy Wooller, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said he thought the victims were shocked more than anything.

He added: “Nobody was trapped so we stayed to help the police and ambulances. Nobody had been driving fast but it can still be quite a traumatic experience.

“There were two adults and two older children, high school aged, and two younger ones around primary school age. They were wearing their school uniforms obviously on a school run.”

Fire crews cleared a fuel spillage and the road remained partially blocked for some time. There were long delays during the morning rush-hour.