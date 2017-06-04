Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

STAFF at a newsagent’s in Netherton were subjected to a terrifying robbery – for the second time in four months.

The attack at Holme Valley News on Meltham Road happened at 6.30am on Saturday.

Two males, believed to be teenagers, entered the premises and threatened staff with an axe and a bat, before demanding cash.

They fled with cash in the direction of Armitage Bridge.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 9in to 10in tall, of slim build, in his late teens and with blue eyes.

He was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, black Adidas bottoms with three blue stripes down the leg and black trainers.

The second suspect is said to be white, 5ft 9in tall, also of slim build and in his late teens.

He was wearing a dark hooded jumper, gloves and carried a Nike rucksack.

In February the owner of the shop, David Proud, told how he and a 14-year-old paperboy were threatened by masked raiders, one brandishing an axe.

The robbers were also described as teenagers and they escaped with £1,500 cash and cigarettes.

Det Con Jane Baragwanath, of Kirklees CID, said of the latest robbery: “This was a frightening incident for those involved and I would appeal for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this robbery to please get in touch with police.

“I would ask for anyone who remembers seeing two people matching these descriptions in the area to also please get in contact.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170251221.