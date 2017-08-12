Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Security staff at Huddersfield’s Packhorse Centre are taking training in “tantrum taming” this summer.

The aim is for staff to help families enjoy stress-free shopping by forestalling any outbursts from bored and frustrated youngsters.

It follows a survey commissioned by Packhorse Centre owner NewRiver showing that 43% of parents prefer to avoid a shopping trip with the children for fear of them misbehaving. Some 38% of parents said their child has thrown a tantrum while shopping.

NewRiver has recruited Dr Sam Wass, of Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Four Year Olds, to provide tips for taming tantrums to the 150 security staff across its 33 centres UK-wide.

The training involves advice on spotting warning signs and how best to support children and parents while shopping. Security staff will be looking out for good behaviour that they can reward with a “high five” or a sticker.

The initiative is part of NewRiver’s Kids Club scheme. Parents, grandparents and guardians who sign up to the scheme will have access to free events and activities in the centres and exclusive discounts from a number of the centre’s retailers.

Centre manager David Heathcote Smith said: “Our Kids Club aims to improve the overall experience for our family shoppers by helping to keep kids entertained in our centre and incentivise good behaviour.

“Our security staff also have a key role to play in this. As well as being trained to oversee the safety of our centres and their customers, they will now be in a position to help create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for both parents and children.”