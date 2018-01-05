The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating two knifepoint robberies at convenience stores in Huddersfield last night.

Staff were held at knifepoint at the Co-op in Almondbury and the One Stop store on Broad Lane, Moldgreen.

Both robberies are thought to be linked.

The first happened at the Co-op on Northgate at 9.20pm, when a man entered and threatened three staff members with a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the tills. The man pushed several staff and fled with cash.

Just an hour and a half later the Moldgreen store was targeted by a man with a similar knife at 10.46pm. The robber threatened staff and escaped with cash from the till.

Nobody was hurt but staff were left shaken.

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are linking both of these offences which have clearly caused understandable distress to persons present in the premises at the time.

“Active enquiries are underway and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed either robbery or suspects outside the buildings either just before or just after they took place.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Huddersfield District CID referencing crime numbers 13180006210 or 1318000639. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.