Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Star Trek fans could bring Mirfield town centre to a standstill this weekend as they flock to support Mirfield Arts Festival.

Upwards of 700 people are expected to take part in the carnival parade on Sunday afternoon, with police closing off the route at Huddersfield Road as it winds from Station Road to St Paul’s Gardens.

And if you know your Klingons from your Romulans, your Borg from your Xindi, then beam yourself down.

That’s the message from organisers, who have incorporated a Star Trek theme into the event in honour of local hero Sir Patrick Stewart, aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Revellers are invited and encouraged to go along in costume and take part in the parade, which sets off from Mirfield Library at 2pm.

Organiser Jenny Tomlinson said she was “very excited” as she and supporters, including churchwarden Tim Grace, put the finishing touches to the event.

“We are anticipating a fabulous weekend. The whole of Mirfield is coming together, which is lovely.

“Everybody in Mirfield is planning something. It’s a wonderful feeling and a tremendous community spirit.”

The event gets underway after six months of hard slog.

But Trek and Trekkies are only part of the vibe, which spreads across the town taking in the library, St Paul's Church, the canal and the Salvation Army Hall.

There will be music from Spen Valley Scout & Guide Band, Musica Mirfield Intermediate Strings, Intermediate Wind Band, ‘Friday’ Nightingales, Chris Brian &Friends, street performers the Amazing Ski Band, the East Steel Band and the Fastest One-Man Band in the World.

There is a relaxed cabaret evening at St Paul’s on Saturday night boasting an array of local talent with dancing ‘til late. Grange Moor Brass Band will bring the event to an end on Sunday with music, a barbecue and beer.

Author Deborah Andrews will read from her debut novel Walking the Lights, a coming-of-age story set in 1990s Glasgow. A Firm of Poets – aka Ralph Dartford, Genevieve Carver, Genevieve Walsh and John Darwin – will share their observations on life and love.

Rod Dimbleby will offer Yorkshire dialect stories and poems. And Talking Zebras will present an open mic session including a selection of works by nautical poet Cicely Fox Smith.

Artists and illustrators Lisa Stubbs and Gillian Tyler will launch their exhibition Frogs, Bears and Unicorns at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop.

The young people of the West Yorkshire Drama Academy will present an interactive drama about the Mirfield Maltings, and audience members are invited to share their experiences and memories of old Mirfield. Maison Foo’s Person Birds – half-person, half-birds – will act out the silly story of a scientist who crosses people with birds.

Birstall Woodturning Club will demonstrate their skills at Holme Bank Mills (Sunday only) and the Salvation Army Hall will host a collectors’ exhibition and Antiques Roadshow (Saturday only). Mirfield Martial Arts Club will give demonstrations of Aikido (Sunday only) at the Budoki at Ledgard Wharf and there will be a chance to try out Skyfall trampolining on both days.

Inspirational speaker and self-confessed football nut Paul Kerfoot, who runs retro games shop Emag, will give two talks, ‘The Subbuteo-ful Game’ (on the offline alternatives to electronic games) and ‘This Way Up!’ (on pursuing life’s dreams and avoiding gadgets)

Beginning on Friday night with a screening of Star Trek: First Contact in St Paul’s Church, the sci-fi theme runs throughout the festival.

Mirfield-born Sir Patrick Stewart, 77, has given his blessing to the YouTube channel Trekyards and the team will be out in force during the weekend. members of Leeds/Bradford Starfleet will also be around, and in uniform, raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.