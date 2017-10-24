Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We asked our readers to help us put together our official 2018 calendar and the response was huge. Hundreds of photos of the beautiful Huddersfield were submitted.

We then opened up our finalists for each month to an online vote and the final twelve are showcased in our unique calendar, which can be yours by simply following the steps below.

All you have to do is collect 10 tokens between now and Saturday 4th November, that are printed in the Examiner.

To redeem this fantastic offer complete the form which can be found in the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, attach ten tokens and post it to the following address found below and include a cheque or postal order of £1.50 made payable to ‘Huddersfield Daily Examiner.’

Please send all completed forms to: 2018 Calendar Giveaway, Huddersfield Daily Examiner, Pennine Business Park, Huddersfield, HD2 1GQ.

All forms must be sent in to the following address before 5pm November 10th 2017.

Terms and conditions

The closing date for forms is 5pm on 10th November 2017. Please allow 28 working days from this date for delivery. Illegible or incomplete forms, or those that come without the correct postage and packaging fee of £1.50 as a cheque or postal order will not be processed. Orders will be treated on a first come first serve basis while stocks last. Unless otherwise states tokens and or competitions published in the newspaper apply only to the printed product and are permissible in newsprint only. E-edition customers cannot print out tokens - original newsprint tokens only will be accepted. Standard Trinity Mirror terms and conditions apply see: examiner.co.uk/rules