Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman says she was shocked to find an identity thief watching her home as he attempted to steal credit card details from her external post box.

The married mother-of-two, from Hove Edge, Brighouse, who doesn’t want to be named, contacted the Examiner after reading our article about how police in Huddersfield were warning residents about a postal scam with several reports over the past couple of weeks.

Police in the Almondbury area said there have been reports of a suspect watching houses with external post boxes, removing post, stealing the contents and applying for credit cards in the names of the homeowners.

The male suspect appears to follow a postal worker on their rounds and then immediately removes the post from boxes and so the homeowners may not even be aware that a credit card has been applied for.

The 48-year-old mum from Hove Edge said: “We were really lucky. I am sure this is the same person who nearly got our Barclaycard/TSB credit cards and pin card details which are sent separately.

“Our joiner was doing some work for us and said there had been a man hanging around looking at our mailbox. I’ve taken some pictures of him and contacted the police. It’s not just one man either, it’s definitely organised crime.

“We know they were in touch with credit card companies because every time someone applies for credit cards their rating falls and this happened to my husband. I now have to go to the sorting office in Brighouse to pick up our mail until we can arrange for a letter box to be built into our home.

“At the sorting office on Monday I met another victim who had experienced the same crime as my husband, same bank/credit accounts Barclaycard, TSB and Nationwide. The same guy knocked on her door, he looked shocked when she opened the door and asked her if there was a dentist nearby.

“This is organised crime on a big scale, it’s just getting the right evidence.”

Police said the suspect in the original Almondbury scam is described as a black African man, around 30-years-old, 5ft 6in-8in tall, of stocky build, with short black hair.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a dark leather satchel type bag, which was worn across his body, and carried an old newspaper.

He has run off several times after being challenged by residents and hidden in people’s gardens.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 0917 of July 19 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.