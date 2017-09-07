Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man's theft of a Kit Kat cost him dearly as he was sent back to prison for a year.

Shaun Morris was released from prison on licence part way through his two-year sentence for robbery.

He went to stay at Edgerton Guest House, which Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard accommodates offenders upon their release from custody.

The 47-year-old was then caught stealing the chocolate bar and homemade sandwich from a fellow resident.

The theft saw him recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence and he will not be released until May next year.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the court that the incident happened at the New North Road B&B on August 15.

He explained that the business accommodates both individuals recently released from prison like Morris and members of the public.

Mr Wills said that the victim Graham Palmer had been staying in room number 7.

He went to use the communal bathroom at the end of the corridor and when he returned to his room he saw Morris sat on the bed.

Mr Palmer had various belongings in the room, including a rucksack containing a lunch box.

Mr Wills said: “The defendant was sat on the bed eating his sandwich.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“He claimed that he’d bought it but he recognised it as the one earlier prepared by his mother. “

Morris, who gave the guest house as his address in court, had also taken a Kit Kat but left this on the bed without eating it.

He previously denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he went into the wrong room while drunk.

Morris was initially charged with burglary but this was replaced by a lesser offence of theft at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates heard that he had 68 offences to his name, 37 of which were theft-related.

In June last year he received two years in prison for robbery and has now been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of that sentence.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, told magistrates: “Mr Morris was living in the guest house.

“He was given room 7, then moved to 8 and had gone in there by mistake.

“He’s been recalled because of this offence until May next year.

“That makes your sentencing options limited and I ask you to deal with him by way of a conditional discharge or short custodial sentence.”

Magistrates agreed to hand Morris a 12-month conditional discharge, which will still be hanging over him upon his release from prison.

Morris, who appeared at court via a prison video link, will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge upon his release.