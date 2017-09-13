Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EMLEY

Thieves entered a secure Toyota Hilux on Westfield Lane on August 29 at 2pm by unknown means and stole the car.

KIRKBURTON

Burglars smashed a window and entered a property on Storthes Hall Lane on August 29 at 9.30pm, made a tidy search and left. Nothing was stolen.

SHEPLEY

A rear patio door was attacked by burglars with a mole grip type implement on Abbey Road on August 29 at 11.15pm. No entry was gained to the property.

SHELLEY

Theft from a dwelling on Park Avenue by a suspect who was a guest at the property on September 1 at 11.15pm. A suitcase, mobile phone, CD player, binoculars and cash were stolen the thief made off. The victim later recovered some property

LOWER DENBY

A bicycle was stolen from outside a public house on Barnsley Road on September 2 at 1.57pm. Thieves made off unseen.

SLAITHWAITE

Thieves entered an insecure Mercedes CLK on James Street and stole a sat-nav and log book on August 27 at 11pm.

An unknown person walked into a garage and stole an item of farm equipment on August 31 at 6.15pm.

LINTHWAITE

Burglars attempted to break into a property on Hoyle House Fold by attacking a locked door without success on August 29 at 11pm. No entry was gained.

A shed at a property on Manchester Road was entered by burglars on September 1 at midnight by unknown means and tools were stolen.

LONGWOOD

Front and rear registration plates were stolen from a Citroen C3 which had been left secure on a driveway on Edge Terrace on August 28 at 9.15pm.

Thieves entered the boot of a Honda Jazz by unknown means on Wood Street and stole a laptop computer on September 3 at 10.15pm.

MILNSBRIDGE

A victim reported a bank card was stolen from her car on Mill View on August 31 at 3.08am.

BROCKHOLES

An exhaust was stolen from a vehicle in New Mill Road on August 25 at 2am. Thieves made off unseen.

Burglars forced open a toll shutter door on New Mill Road on August 27 at 10pm. They entered a shop activating the alarm and attempted to steal an ATM machine without success.

MELTHAM

Thieves climbed over a locked gate and entered a garden of a property on Huddersfield Road on September 2 at 9pm. A shed was broken into and a mountain bike and cordless drill were stolen.

Burglars entered a garden on Huddersfield Road, broke into a shed by removing the hinges, made a tidy search and left empty handed on September 2 at 10pm.

HOLME

A house on Flush House Lane was entered via an insecure front door on August 29 at 8.30pm. Thieves entered the kitchen and stole keys to a Toyota Auris which they then drove away.

Two pedal cycles were stolen from the driveway of a property in Woodhead Road on August 31 at 9.30pm. Thieves then made off.