The stepson of a Huddersfield pensioner found dead at home has been charged with his murder.

Wayne Thornton, 55, is due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday) charged with murdering his 79-year-old stepfather, John Utley.

Mr Utley was discovered at about 6.30am on Wednesday at his home on Royds Avenue in Paddock.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Utley had died as a result of serious head injuries.

The father-of-three lived at the house with his wife Louise. He had two stepsons and a daughter.

Tributes have now been paid, with people passing on their condolences to the family.

Police at the scene on Royds Avenue, Paddock.
Mark Rushworth wrote on Facebook: “RIP. I remember you from Longwood and went to school with your sons.”

Mandy Louise Amber Fellows added: “I too remember Richard and Wayne Thornton from Longwood, they were friends of my brothers again RIP thoughts are with all the family.”

Michelle Gray said: “Hope they soon find out what happened. RIP.”

Cheryl Jeffrey said: “Thoughts go out to Louise and her family at this difficult time. xx”

Police taped off the street around the end-of-terrace house which is at the back of Royds Hall High School.

Forensic experts combed the scene with a blue and white tent put up on the street later on Wednesday.