Huddersfield Town fans who missed out on a season card have been given some small hope of still seeing their team live in the Premier League.

Season cards sold out at the club within hours of going back on sale on Monday.

There was a major fan frenzy to snap them up with huge queues as people clamoured to get their hands on the cards and ensure they will be able to watch the club in the top flight for the first time in more than 40 years.

But after the sell-out the club announced there will be in the region of 1200 tickets available for purchase in the run p to each home match.

The club are also looking at a ticket exchange scheme which will allow fans to purchase tickets from season card holders who can not attend.

Writing on his Facebook page, commercial director Sean Jarvis said: "Wow - what a day...

"Congrats to those that got a season card, commiserations to those that didn't....

"I can honestly say our Ticket Office did all they could to get everyone in.... but we only had so many seats available."

Sean added: "Yes there were some issues with phones and on line but we understand that was down to the volume of interest in the season cards.

"The Ticket office are now investigating a Ticket exchange scheme that will allow people to purchase.

"There are also circa 1200 Tickets available for Matchdays. So please keep your eyes peeled for when these go on sale...

"We have also created a waiting list for those that want them and if they become available then we will be in touch.

"Thanks for your support and we now have over 20,000 Season Card holders! UTT"

Fans slept overnight and others started queueing in the early hours of the morning to be the first in line when the ticket desk opened to secure their seat for Town’s well-deserved debut in the Premier League .

At 9am fans were queueing from the ticket office back past the entrance to the gym outside the Fantastic Media Stand to get their hands on a season card for the upcoming campaign.

The season cards were on sale for as little as £49 for under 8s, £149 for under 18 and £299 for adults.

They sold out within five hours.