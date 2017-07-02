Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people travelled back in time this weekend with a Huddersfield village celebrating a bygone era – the wartime Britain of the 1940s.

Meltham Memories Wartime Weekend began in a small way nearly 10 years ago but has developed into a fantastic celebration of all things 1940s, drawing crowds from all over Yorkshire and beyond.

Organisers think 8,000 people converged on Meltham during the two-day event – the village’s 9th trip down memory lane – many of them dressed in period clothes.

The event was the brainchild of the landlady at the Waggon and Horses, Pam Cox, now one of the organisers, who transforms her hostelry into Allied Command.

There was plenty to enjoy from displays of vintage vehicles and big band music to RAF fly pasts as well as a flypast of a Spitfire yesterday lunchtime.

As well as lots of food and trade stands there was a real ale festival at St Bartholomew’s Church Hall.

One of the organisers, Peter Gilleard, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. It was the first time we have moved the event into the car park behind the

Carlile Institute and it has worked a treat. We have brought it all into the village. We have not had any complaints and everyone I have spoken to has agreed that it’s better being held in the village.”