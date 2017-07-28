Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the weather gets cooler spiders will be looking for a warmer place to live - and usually that means your home.

We don't have to worry about deadly spiders in Britain but there are still some - such as the false widow - which can give you a painful bite.

And while you're unlikely to encounter a false widow - let alone be bitten by one - sharing your home with a spider is a mixed blessing.

They control dirty flies such as bluebottles and blowflies but their webs - containing the remains of the dead insects they've been eating - are unsightly to put it mildly.

Plus their monster-like appearance and erratic movements freak out a good chunk of the population.

(Image: PA)

Thankfully there are eight easy tips compiled by the Grimsby Telegraph which can help you keep them outside. And don't worry; they're tough and can survive a bit of cool weather.

1) Fill a spray bottle with a mixture of white vinegar and water, about half and half, and spray in corners and cracks to ward off spiders. Avoid varnished surfaces.

2) Spiders are deterred by strong scents – but ones which we like. Try mixing natural oils like peppermint into spray bottles and follow the same method as with vinegar. Alternatively cinnamon, tea-tree, lavender and rose oils mixed with water can be used.

3) Spiders like to hide so keep your house tidy and de-clutter. Use plastic storage containers rather than cardboard boxes. Also dust and vacuum regularly to get rid of webs.

4) Make your house more spider proof by moving anything from around exterior walls like leaves, weeds, or wood. Try to seal up cracks and crevices around doors and windows that spiders could crawl through.

5) Plant mint or lavender (or both) underneath or near windows as spiders don’t like the strong smell.

6) Spiders apparently dislike citrus, so rub peel from lemons or limes along skirting boards and window sills. Try lemon-scented cleaners and furniture polish.

7) Spiders aren’t attracted to light but their prey is like insects and moths. Turn off lights outside doors and windows and stop indoor lights shining through outdoors by using blinds and shades.

8) Spiders are said to hate garlic. Place crushed cloves into a spray bottle filled with water and spritz in corners, floors and skirting boards.

Meanwhile, after extolling the virtues of arachnids, we offer balance for haters of the creepy crawlies with news of the annual invasion of false widow spiders and, unlike most species scuttling around Britain, these can leave a nasty bite.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

The jaws of this venomous spider can inflict localised pain and swelling which, in extreme cases, can be followed by infections and nausea.

The false widow is a foreign species which has become established in large parts of England since it was accidentally imported more than a century ago.

How do you spot a false widow and what are they?

The false widow is a medium sized spider with a round, brown body and cream coloured markings

Its legs are a reddish-orange colour

Females range in size from 9.5 to 14mm while males are 7 to 11mm

The spider’s body and legs will have a glossy appearance

The species closely resembles the black widow spider, aside from its colouring

The spiders’ bites are no more venomous than a bee or wasp sting, experts have said

The Steatoda nobilis (false widow) spider, native to Madeira and the Canary islands, is believed to have arrived on British shores via a cargo transporter before 1879

It is nocturnal and will normally spend the day sleeping in crack or hole close to its web

False widows like dry, warm environments where they will be unlikely to be disturbed. This is often what brings them into people’s homes

The spiders are most commonly seen in the south of the country, but reported sightings suggest they are moving northwards

The females' bites are more severe than the males' and typically result in intense pain radiating from the bite, along with fever

What to do if you're bitten