Stopping distances in the UK Highway Code should be increased because drivers’ thinking time has been underestimated.

The claim has been made by Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake.

Brake asked the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) to provide evidence on the time taken by car drivers to perceive, recognise and react to emergency situations. TRL referred to academic literature and concluded that the average thinking time is 1.5 seconds − more than double the 0.67 seconds set out in the Highway Code.

This means that average total stopping distance − including thinking and braking distance − is an extra 2.75 car lengths (11 metres) at 30mph and an extra 3.75 car lengths (15 metres) at 40mph compared with the distances used in the Highway Code. This difference rises to an additional 6.25 car lengths (25 metres) at 70mph.

Brake is calling on the Government to increase stopping distances in its next update to the Highway Code.

Brake spokesman Jason Wakeford said: “These figures suggest stopping distances taught to new drivers in the Highway Code fall woefully short. Even though car braking technology has improved in recent years, the majority of the overall stopping distance at most speeds is actually made up of the time taken to perceive the hazard and react.

“The research shows that average thinking time is more than double that set out in the Highway Code. A true understanding of how long it takes to stop a car in an emergency is one of the most important lessons for new drivers. Understanding true average thinking time reminds all drivers how far their car will travel before they begin to brake − as well as highlighting how any distraction in the car which extends this time, like using a mobile phone, could prove fatal.

“Brake is calling on the Government to increase the stopping distances in the Highway Code as a matter of urgency.”