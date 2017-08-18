Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Kirklees Council car appears to have broken all the rules.

It is parked under a no stopping sign, on school zig zags and on the pavement, blocking the way for any pedestrians.

The car was snapped outside Honley High School by an Examiner reader at 1.20pm on Tuesday as highways officials inside stopped to check the state of the roads.

On first inspection you would expect the council car to be worthy of a parking ticket.

But Kirklees Council has insisted no rules have been broken.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council can confirm that this vehicle was being used to carry out safety inspections of the road network and was inspecting Station Road, Honley, at the time.

“If safety inspection officers need to take a closer look, then it is necessary to stop at the side of the road where it is safe to do so.

“On this occasion the driver judged that with the school being closed, no pedestrians being on the pavement and the nature of the narrow, windy road it would be safest to stop at this location.

“It was also parked outside the restricted hours indicated on the sign and as such was not breaking the law.”