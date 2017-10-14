Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The cast of hit TV show Storage Hunters are coming to West Yorkshire.

Leeds Town Hall is hosting the cast for a “night of comedy” tomorrow (Sunday October 15) at 7pm which will feature the auctioneer and comedian Sean Kelly and fellow comedians T-Money and Green Mile.

Audience members are encouraged to bring items from home for an exciting live charity auction, with all proceeds going to Help for Heroes.

A spokesman for Leeds Town Hall said: “Sean is the ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer of the television show Storage Hunters.

“He’s had a crazy life, having done everything from holding a top secret military clearance and serving a combat tour in Iraq, to visiting over 80 countries around the world and headlining the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Sean has been on the stand-up comedy scene for 15 years so prepare to learn a hell of a lot more in this candid and hilarious debut show!”

The television show Storage Hunters is a reality show featuring a series of storage auctions, created by and starring Sean Kelly.

It originally ran from 2011-2013 in America, and made its success in the UK with six series running from 2014 to present. The show has since featured celebrity specials where the proceeds of the auction go to charity.

Tickets for Sean Kelly and the Stars of Storage Hunters are priced at £22.62 and are available from the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or book online at www.leedstownhall.co.uk