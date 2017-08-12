Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter fled from a store with stolen chocolate bars sticking out of his jacket.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Gary Eyles, 41, was caught stealing from Mirfield Co-op on August 5.

He quickly left the Old Bank Road shop with £49 worth of confectionary protruding from his clothing and then ran off down the street.

Eyles, of Oliver Gardens in Mirfield, pleaded guilty to theft.

Prosecutor Lucy Malpas added: “The most aggravating aspect is his horrendous record of 150 offences – 77 of these being for theft.”

The offence happened just over a week after Eyles was released from a prison sentence imposed for two shoplifting offences.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He says the ability is in him to keep out of trouble but he seems to be in a cycle of coming out of prison and struggling.

“He’s a habitual offender and I see the reality of him returning to custody but I ask that it’s suspended.”

District Judge Michael Fanning told Eyles that sending him to prison would be counter-productive.

He said: “It would stop your access to a prescription and the temptation to further offend would be there so I’m going to give you a chance.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Eyles to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must comply with nine months of drug rehabilitation and pay £49 compensation to the store as well £115 victim surcharge.