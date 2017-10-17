The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get set to batten down the hatches again because Storm Brian is on course to pelt Huddersfield with more strong winds and heavy rain this weekend.

The town may have escaped the worst of ex-hurricane Ophelia , which ripped through Ireland and western parts of the UK yesterday, but there’s another Atlantic weather system on its way.

Storms are given a name by the UK Met Office when they have the potential for amber or red severe weather warnings.

Latest forecasts predict that Storm Brian will hit the UK and Ireland with gale force winds and torrential rain by Saturday.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said: “There will be impacts from strong winds and also heavy rain that could well get up to 40-60mm between Friday and Tuesday next week. After recent heavy rainfall, that could well produce some local flooding.

“Wednesday will be a cloudier day with perhaps some light rain in the morning, clearing away northeast to leave a bright afternoon.

“Thursday is looking rather cloudy again with some light rain and drizzle through the day, but thicker cloud will bring heavier rain by evening in fresh southwest winds.

“Friday will be brighter with good sunny spells as any rain early clears east.

“Saturday will be a stormy day after a stormy Friday night with some heavy rain.

“Through Saturday, Huddersfield needs to prepare for potential winds gusting 60-70mph throughout the day with further periods of heavy rain.

“So, with the ground already saturated, the weight and force of wind on trees may result in further trees down and local power outages. Road and some localised river flooding is possible due to the track of the storm just to our north.

“Sunday will be windy with sunshine and showers.

“Into early next week, further wet weather is likely before more settled conditions on Wednesday.”

An area of low pressure, designated Invest 92L by the US National Hurricane Centre, is also being monitored for possible development as it moves through the south-western Atlantic.

This system is currently centred about 500 miles southwest of Bermuda and has a low chance of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm during the next day or two, according to the NHC.

However, it is likely that Invest 92L will eventually be absorbed by a frontal boundary over the western Atlantic by Tuesday night.

If this system does develop into a tropical storm, it would receive the name Philippe.

It is forecast to move northwards and then northeast, re-curving around an area of high pressure in the west-central Atlantic.