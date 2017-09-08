Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This lamppost repair has baffled residents in Meltham.

When a motorist smashed into the ‘give way’ sign at a mini-roundabout on Slaithwaite Road near Morrisons recently, most thought it would be removed and replaced.

But when Kirklees Council contractors came to install a shiny new sign, they left the old stump of the broken sign behind.

Worse still, they laid a nice new layer of Tarmac around the old sign, which will now have to be dug up to get it out.

The repair has angered one man who drives past the scene most days.

The reader, who did not want to be named, dubbed it the “Madness of Kirklees”

He added: “It’s an absolute complete waste of time and money.”

But Kirklees Council said the method of repair was standard protocol.

The old post has now been removed by Northern Powergrid.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Where schedules and workloads allow we arrange for all works to take place at the same time. However, when this is not possible we carry out repairs in the safest way possible.

“As the sign is connected to the power grid, to ensure public safety the new sign has to be put in place and the power transferred over to it before the old post can be removed.’

“Northern Powergrid connect the power to the new sign and repair the ground around to make it safe for people walking by. When their work is complete they advise the council and we schedule in the removal of the old sign – which is now safe as it is no longer connected to the power.”