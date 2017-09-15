Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught drink-driving attracted attention of police – when his friend knocked his cap off.

The unusual explanation was given by Hafeez Aziz’s solicitor when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He had denied driving whilst over the prescribed limit but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial.

Prosecutor Vanessa Schofield explained that in the early hours of May 25 Aziz was witnessed arguing with another man in Queen Street South near Huddersfield town centre.

He left his Mini Cooper with the keys in the ignition and the engine still running and police arrived and arrested him.

Breath tests revealed that the 49-year-old had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said: “It’s a strange set of circumstances.

“Mr Aziz knows this man and was giving him a lift and he knocked his cap off in fun.

“Then followed an argument and that attracted the attention of the witness who called police and Mr Aziz was arrested.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing so that a full report could be prepared on Aziz, of Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor.

He will be sentenced on September 26 and was banned from driving in the interim.