There are few worse ways to start the day than being sat in standstill traffic for hours on end, but there's always those who can make even the poorest of situations seem funny - if only for a second.

With the M62 closed for an extended period this morning after a serious incident cause an oil spill, those sat camped on the motorway took to their phones to respond, showing the wide range of emotions that severe delays can provoke.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

1 - DJ Paul Foster of Pulse FM took his anger out at the M62 directly. We like to think he was shaking one fist while he wrote this:

2 - Duncan Winn, clearly an earlier riser than the majority of us, offered a timely dose of smug:

3 - Hats off to Chris Norbury for having the conviction to just give up and go home. We wish we were as strong as you:

4 - Leeds Road is busy at the best of times, so this might actually be a decent pace in fairness, Derek:

5 - Examiner editor Wayne was live Tweeting his journey from the other side of the Pennines, and spotted a stray man taking a defiant stroll up the hard shoulder:

6 - This poor Sat Nav didn't judge Calum Lynch's mood brilliantly:

7 - We know that feel Adam...we know:

8 - Peter Burrell armed himself with a typically northern brand of bleak sarcasm:

9 - Joel Wood penned (well, tapped) an open letter to his favourite stretch of road:

10 - Things look they may have gotten a tad bit messy over in Rian Murray's car:

And finally, Christopher Goldie wins the morning with this instant classic - we sincerely hope his wife and son got the message: