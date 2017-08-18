Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students in Huddersfield have given the town’s university top marks for its feedback and assessment on coursework.

They were among almost half a million students from more than 500 Higher Education institutions across the country that took part in the 2017 National Student Survey.

Results show that nearly 80% of University of Huddersfield students recorded highly positive verdicts on the assessment and feedback they had received, putting the university at second place nationally in this category, just one percentage point behind the top-rated institution.

Rapid and constructive feedback on coursework is well established as a key strength at Huddersfield, which earlier this year was awarded Gold status in the new Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) in which all universities took part.

Of the 299 universities and colleges that participated in the TEF, only 59 achieved a Gold Award. Huddersfield was the one of only two in Yorkshire to receive the Gold standard.

The University of Huddersfield’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Teaching, Professor Christine Jarvis, said: “Students really appreciate the opportunity to discuss their work with tutors and to get detailed and constructive feedback.”

The NSS is carried out by pollsters Ipsos MORI. Results for 2017 also show Huddersfield in the top quartile for academic support, with 82.4% of students agreeing that staff were easy to contact and offered good levels of advice and guidance.