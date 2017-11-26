The video will start in 8 Cancel

A spectacular display of lanterns brightened up the streets of Holmfirth and signalled the start of the festive season.

Hundreds of villagers packed into the town to take part in this year’s Christmas Lights Celebration.

One of the highlights was the stunning lantern parade, featuring 150 adults and children carrying some weird and wonderful creations.

They included bees, jellyfish, Chinese lanterns, flamingos, hot air balloons and even robots.

They were made by residents, helped by local artist Barry Russell who ran a series of workshops in the run-up to the event.

Rachel Hogley, chair of the Holmfirth Christmas Team which organises the event, said: “It was awesome.

“People were carrying everything from hot air balloons to robots and they were all made from recycled materials - a lot of milk cartons and vegetable boxes.

“It’s the second year we’ve done this but this time there was more of a concerted effort to make the lanterns.

“They were fun, creative things and not necessarily Christmassy images.

“More people across the community were able to get involved and that’s what this event is about.”

The parade wound its way from the Methodist Church through town to Holmfirth Bus Station.

This was followed by entertainment at the car park where the Awesome Choir of Rock, The Hey Diddles and Hope Bank Youth Band all performed.

Santa also took time out of his busy schedule to meet excited youngsters in his grotto.

Shops got into the Christmas and pulled out all the stops to take part in a best dressed windows competition.

Volunteers from the community group spent the weekend putting up over 2.5km of lights through the town.

They lit up more streets than ever before and added some brand new festoon lights.

Funding for these was made possible through a £1,000 Parish Council grant and £7,000 raised by more than 120 local businesses.

Rachel added: “It was really cold but hundreds of people came to watch or get involved.

“It’s nice to get so many people involved, to show their creative side and be part of the community.

“There was a big effort by all the shops to encourage people to do their shopping here and appreciate what a lovely, vibrant town we have.

“This event is all about the community and celebrating what a great community we have in Holmfirth.”